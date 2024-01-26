Positive doping test for Bahrain player at Asian Cup

SHAFAQNA- According to a report from Sahafa 24 website cited by Fars news agency, Hazza Ali, a member of the Bahrain national football team, has reportedly tested positive for doping after his match against the South Korean national team.

Yesterday, Bahrain emerged victorious in its final group stage game of the Asian Cup against Jordan, securing a 1-0 win. This triumph enabled Bahrain to progress to the round of 16, where they will now face Japan.

As per the Arab media report, the player representing the Bahrain national team will face an suspension from participating in matches until further notice.

Source: Fars News

www.shafaqna.com