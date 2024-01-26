English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Positive doping test for Bahrain player at Asian Cup

0

SHAFAQNA- According to a report from Sahafa 24 website cited by Fars news agency, Hazza Ali, a member of the Bahrain national football team, has reportedly tested positive for doping after his match against the South Korean national team.

Yesterday, Bahrain emerged victorious in its final group stage game of the Asian Cup against Jordan, securing a 1-0 win. This triumph enabled Bahrain to progress to the round of 16, where they will now face Japan.

As per the Arab media report, the player representing the Bahrain national team will face an suspension from participating in matches until further notice.

Source: Fars News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Asian Cup: Iran secures top position in Group C

rahman samadreza

Varzesh-3: Mancini believes Iran is one of 4 candidates for AFC Cup

rahman samadreza

Asian Cup: Iraq defeated Japan 2-1 to advance to last 16

rahman samadreza

Asian Cup in Qatar: Iran 4 – Palestine1

rahman samadreza

Syria-Malaysia football teams play friendly game

rahman samadreza

Palestinian national football team getting ready for Asian Cup

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.