Recent agreement between Libya and Lebanon regarding case of disappearance of “Imam Musa al-Sadr”

Shafaqna English_ An official delegation from Libya’s trip to Beirut brings up the issue of the arrest of Hannibal Gaddafi, bringing the matter of the disappearance of “Imam Musa al-Sadr” and his two companions in 1978 out of stagnation once again.

Middle East News: A delegation from Libya’s official visit to Beirut has brought the arrest of Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, former President of Libya, out of stagnation and once again raised the issue of the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr and his two companions in 1978.

A Lebanese judicial source told ‘Al-Sharq’ that the Libyan delegation (Friday, January 26th, led by Ali Ishtawi, the deputy minister of justice for police and judicial affairs, met with Henri el-Khoury, the Minister of Justice in Lebanon, and Hassan el-Shami, the head of the committee following the case of Imam Musa al-Sadr (Friday, January 26th).

The source said, “Explicit and positive negotiations took place, rebuilding trust between the two parties”.

Hannibal Gaddafi was a political refugee in Syria, but a group led by Hassan Yacoub, a former Lebanese parliamentarian whose father, Sheikh Mohammad Yacoub, disappeared with Sadr, brought him to Lebanon.

The judicial source stated that the Libyan delegation promised to respond to the prosecutor’s letters regarding the disappearance of Sadr, which had sought information from 13 security and political figures of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime, including Abdul Salam Jalloud. Lebanon’s court has requested questioning of these officials.

Lebanon’s examining magistrate accuses Hannibal of ‘concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa al-Sadr and his two companions’ and ‘direct responsibility for political prisons, including the one where Sadr was held.

The judicial source reminded that ‘Lebanon’s public prosecutor, at the end of 2015, based on a detention order issued by Libyan authorities and international issuance through Interpol, issued an arrest warrant for Hannibal, providing evidence that he has full knowledge of the Musa al-Sadr disappearance case.

The Supreme Shia Council in Lebanon holds Muammar Gaddafi, the former President of Libya, responsible for the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr, last seen in Libya on August 31st, 1978, and disappeared thereafter with his two companions.

Since the end of Gaddafi’s regime in 2011, Lebanese political movements have urged Libyan authorities to clarify the fate of Sadr and his two companions, stating that Abdullah Senussi, the former head of Libyan intelligence, knows everything about Sadr.

Source: MSeast

http://www.shafaqna.com