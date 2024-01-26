Messi faces Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- According to Fars News Agency, the battle between Messi and Ronaldo unfolds in Saudi Arabia this time. The Inter Miami reached Riyadh today Friday for a friendly tournament featuring Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Lionel Messi, winner of 8 FIFA Ballon d’Or accolades and a World Cup champion, will confront his old opponent, Cristiano Ronaldo, who won 5 FIFA Ballon d’Or, in the upcoming competition.

The encounter between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr is scheduled for the upcoming Thursday.

