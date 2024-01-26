English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Messi faces Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

0

SHAFAQNA- According to Fars News Agency, the battle between Messi and Ronaldo unfolds in Saudi Arabia this time. The Inter Miami reached Riyadh today Friday for a friendly tournament featuring Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Lionel Messi, winner of 8 FIFA Ballon d’Or accolades and a World Cup champion, will confront his old opponent, Cristiano Ronaldo, who won 5 FIFA Ballon d’Or, in the upcoming competition.

The encounter between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr is scheduled for the upcoming Thursday.

Source: Fars News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia bids to host 2027 World Water Forum in Riyadh

nafiseh yazdani

SPA: Beach cleaning robot launched by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global

parniani

Jeddah: International Conference on Education in Arab World

nafiseh yazdani

Varzesh-3: Mancini believes Iran is one of 4 candidates for AFC Cup

rahman samadreza

More than 347,000 conversions to Islam in five years according to Saudi’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs

nasibeh yazdani

Football: Middle East Player of the Year Award to Ronaldo

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.