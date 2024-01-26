English
UN: Cold-rainy weather risks making the war-torn Gaza completely uninhabitable

Cold-rainy weather in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- Cold and rainy weather in Gaza risks making the war-torn Palestinian enclave “completely uninhabitable”, the UN human rights office warned on Friday.

The head of the UN office for the occupied Palestinian territory, Ajith Sunghay, said “We’re also very worried about the impact of the rainy, cold weather in Gaza.”

“It was entirely predictable at this time of the year, and risks making an already unsanitary situation completely uninhabitable for the people. Most have no more clothes or blankets.” T

The majority of Palestinians have been displaced internally by Israeli offensives, leading to overcrowded shelters where they face not only the harsh weather but also the threats of disease, as well as severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

