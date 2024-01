SHAFAQNA- As per Fars News Agency, Amir Mehdi Keshavarzi, Iranian player, emerged as the champion in the under-19 category of the WTT Youth Contender Doha 2024. He achieved this victory by defeating his formidable South Korean opponent with a score of 3-2.

Although Keshavarzi initially fell behind by one set, he made a comeback and ultimately emerged victorious over his formidable East Asian rival with a score of 3-2, earning the gold medal of the competition.

