SHAFAQNA- According to Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp has made public his intention to depart from Liverpool when the season ends. The 56-year-old, who assumed the managerial role at Liverpool in 2015, communicated his decision to the club’s ownership. During his career in Anfield, Klopp has secured six titles for the Reds, notably the Premier League and the Champions League.

Klopp has said he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season because he is “running out of power”.

Source: Sky Sports

