English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedOther NewsOther ReligionsUk

UK: “Barnet Together for Humanity Vigil” held in Middlesex University [Photos]

0

Shafaqna English-Barnet Together for Humanity Vigil” is an event to promote community unity and compassion, to build bridges and remember all the innocent lives tragically lost in Israel and Palestine, and to condemn anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim bigotry, held on Thursday 25 January at Rickett Quadrangle, Middlesex University, London, UK.

The event has been organised by Barnet Multi Faith Forum with Middlesex University Inter Faith Network.

A range of activities were planned for the event, including guest speakers, live music, a candlelight vigil and an opportunity for peaceful reflection.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli war on Gaza puts global Islamophobia ‘out of control’

parniani

Myanmar’s military honours anti-Muslim monk

asadian

DeZIM: Anti-Muslim racism often disregarded in Germany

asadian

Facts about great replacement theory of Indian anti-Muslim extremists

asadian

Guardian: Truth behind Indian extremists’ anti-Muslim ‘great replacement theory’

asadian

Activists express concern at Islamophobic wave in India

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.