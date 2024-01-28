UK: “Barnet Together for Humanity Vigil” held in Middlesex University [Photos]

Shafaqna English- “Barnet Together for Humanity Vigil” is an event to promote community unity and compassion, to build bridges and remember all the innocent lives tragically lost in Israel and Palestine, and to condemn anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim bigotry, held on Thursday 25 January at Rickett Quadrangle, Middlesex University, London, UK.

The event has been organised by Barnet Multi Faith Forum with Middlesex University Inter Faith Network.

A range of activities were planned for the event, including guest speakers, live music, a candlelight vigil and an opportunity for peaceful reflection.

