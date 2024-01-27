English
Al-Mayadeen: UNSC to meet after ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

UNSC to meet after ICJ ruling on Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The United Nations Security Council is set to meet next week over the ICJ’s decision calling for the Israeli occupation to prevent the commission of genocidal acts in Gaza.

Algeria, who is heading the UNSC this month, initiated the meeting, asserting that it would enforce the “binding effect” of the ICJ’s pronouncement on the provisional measures imposed on the Israeli occupation.

The ICJ based in The Hague declared on Friday (26 Jan. 2024) that the Israeli regime must take measures to prevent genocidal acts amid its aggression on Gaza, and must also facilitate the entry of aid to the blockaded Strip.

“In order to do all the things that they are asking for, you need a ceasefire for it to happen,” Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

