Nature: Seven technology areas to watch in 2024

Shafaqna Science- Advances in artificial intelligence are at the heart of many of this year’s most exciting areas of technological innovation. From protein engineering and 3D printing to deepfake media detection, here are seven areas of technology that Nature will be watching in the coming year (2024).
- Deep learning for protein design
- Deep fake detection
- Large fragment DNA insertion
- Brain-Computer Interfaces
- Super-duper resolution
- Cell Atlases
- 3D printed nanomaterials
You can read the full text of this article here.
Source: Nature