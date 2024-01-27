Doha News: CIA chief to discuss possible new Gaza deal with Qatari-Egyptian officials in Europe

Shafaqna Enghlish- The CIA’s director Bill Burns is reportedly meeting officials from Qatar, Egypt and Israel’s Mossad in Europe “in the coming days” to discuss a new prisoners’ release deal, Doha News reported.

Burns is expected to meet Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, though Qatar has not publicly commented on the reported meeting.

The CIA chief is also meeting Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, and the Mossad’s director, David Barnea, in addition to other Israeli officials, including Israeli Shin Bet security service director Ronen Bar.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that the meeting was a key step to reach a breakthrough in the talks, which had stalled since the expiration of the previous truce.

