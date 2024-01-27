English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Doha News: CIA chief to discuss possible new Gaza deal with Qatari-Egyptian officials in Europe

0
CIA chief to discuss with Qatari-Egyptian officials

Shafaqna Enghlish- The CIA’s director Bill Burns is reportedly meeting officials from Qatar, Egypt and Israel’s Mossad in Europe “in the coming days” to discuss a new prisoners’ release deal, Doha News reported.

Burns is expected to meet Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, though Qatar has not publicly commented on the reported meeting.

The CIA chief is also meeting Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, and the Mossad’s director, David Barnea, in addition to other Israeli officials, including Israeli Shin Bet security service director Ronen Bar.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that the meeting was a key step to reach a breakthrough in the talks, which had stalled since the expiration of the previous truce.

Source: Doha News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Mayadeen: UNSC to meet after ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

leila yazdani

UN: Cold-rainy weather risks making the war-torn Gaza completely uninhabitable

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 12,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer amid Israeli restrictions

leila yazdani

UN’s Spokesperson: Guterres promptly to transmit notice of ICJ’s provisional measures to UNSC

leila yazdani

Axios: Biden presses Netanyahu to end war before USA elections

nafiseh yazdani

ICJ or­ders Is­rael to take mea­sures to pre­vent acts of geno­cide in Gaza; does not order ceasefire

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.