New Arab: Israeli plan to reduce area of Gaza strip

Shafaqna Enghlish- Israel’s plans to reduce the area of the Gaza Strip under the pretext of expanding a “buffer zone” will reduce the territory’s area by 20 percent, Rawhi Fattouh, President of the Palestinian National Council (PNC), has warned.

In a news statement, Fattouh said that any action of this kind – which has seen the destruction of more than 1,200 Palestinian homes – is condemnable and a war crime.

“This plan has a colonial goal, to implement the agenda of the right-wing extremist government. It also constitutes a tightening of the siege, collective punishment, and pressure on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which is considered one of the most crowded areas in the world.”

Fattouh added that the so-called buffer zone is nothing but a “reoccupation and a perpetuation of the racist fascist colonial approach that will deprive the Palestinians of agricultural spaces”.

“Gaza is experiencing a war of extermination that has never been witnessed in history,” he said.

USA considers pushing Abbas aside to ensure PA post-war role

The USA is considering pushing aside Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to give the PA a post-war role, something opposed by Israel. The plan being considered is “transferring power within the Palestinian Authority from the incumbent president, Mahmoud Abbas, to a new prime minister, while letting Abbas retain a ceremonial role,”, according to The New York Times.

They are also considering sending an “Arab peacekeeping force to Gaza to bolster a new Palestinian administration there.”