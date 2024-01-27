English
France 24: French government published new controversial immigration law

controversial new immigration law

Shafaqna Enghlish- The administration of Emmanuel Macron published the formal text of a
France’s controversial new immigration law in its Official Journal on Saturday (27 Jan.20224), France 24 reported.

While the bill was seen as one of the signature reforms of Macron’s second term, some in his camp had baulked at the stricter version, with about a quarter of his allies in parliament voting against it or abstaining.

The final text upheld by the council retains key elements initially desired by the government, with a large part of it dedicated to simplifying procedures for expelling delinquent foreigners — one of the objectives of Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin.

Source: France 24

