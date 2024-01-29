Book: Feminist Theology and Social Justice in Islam; A Study on the Sermon of Fatima

All NewsBook ReviewFeaturedOther NewsShia booksBook: Feminist Theology and Social Justice in Islam; A Study on the Sermon of Fatima January 29, 2024 | 2:25 PMJanuary 29, 2024 | 2:27 PM0 Shafaqna English- The Book:”Feminist Theology and Social Justice in Islam” written by Mahjabeen Dhala is recently published by Cambridge University Press. A fresh and deep study of Fatima’s sermon from feminist and social justice perspectives, Mahjabeen Dhala reclaims the voice of a seventh-century Muslim woman theologian and female inheritance rights activist from patriarchal, sectarian, and secular biases. Dhala unveils a rich tapestry of empowerment for women and political minorities within the Islamic tradition. She also uncovers the early origins of female agency and empowerment in Islam, shattering prevailing Western misconceptions and challenging the notion that Muslim women are passive bystanders. Additionally, Dhala’s book contributes to our understanding of the role of women in Islamic theology and ethics, revealing their active engagement in promoting social justice and fostering transformative change. ‘In Feminist Theology and Social Justice in Islam, Mahjabeen Dhala reaffirms the place of Fatima bint Muhammad as an inspirational figure for contemporary Muslim feminists, theologians, and scholar-activists. With her adeptness at explicating the Quran and finesse with Shi’i exegetical literature, Dhala’s monograph is essential reading for all who are invested in gender justice and early Islamic polity,’ Celene Ibrahim, Harvard University writes. ‘Professor Dhala’s brilliant study focuses on the sermon of Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, and her role in female empowerment and engendering social activism. Navigating through a feminist perspective, Dhala’s pioneering work demonstrates how Fatima challenged powerful patriarchal norms in her time and contributed to the shaping of Islamic theology and notions of social justice. This is a much needed study especially as Fatima has received scant attention in Western scholarship on Islam,’ Liyakat Takim, McMaster University writes. Mahjabeen Dhala is Assistant Professor of Islamic Studies and Chair of the Women’s Studies in Religion program at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley. Source: goodreads, Amazon www.shafaqna.com