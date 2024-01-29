Book: Feminist Theology and Social Justice in Islam; A Study on the Sermon of Fatima

Shafaqna English- The Book:”Feminist Theology and Social Justice in Islam” written by Mahjabeen Dhala is recently published by Cambridge University Press .

A fresh and deep study of Fatima’s sermon from feminist and social justice perspectives, Mahjabeen Dhala reclaims the voice of a seventh-century Muslim woman theologian and female inheritance rights activist from patriarchal, sectarian, and secular biases.

Dhala unveils a rich tapestry of empowerment for women and political minorities within the Islamic tradition. She also uncovers the early origins of female agency and empowerment in Islam, shattering prevailing Western misconceptions and challenging the notion that Muslim women are passive bystanders.

Additionally, Dhala’s book contributes to our understanding of the role of women in Islamic theology and ethics, revealing their active engagement in promoting social justice and fostering transformative change.