English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Sources: USA-UK still see Gaza genocide charges unfounded

0
Gaza genocide charges

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Israeli occupation had the “right” to take measures under international law to prevent October 7 from repeating, the United States-UK said.

The United States stated on Friday (26 Jan. 2024) that the International Court of Justice’s verdict on Gaza was consistent with Washington’s assessment that “Israel” had the right to take measures under international law to prevent October 7 from repeating itself, Reuters reported.

A State Department spokesperson reiterated that the USA still believes the genocide claims brought against “Israel” are “unfounded.”

UK: Genocide case ‘not helpful

The UK on Saturday gave a lukewarm response to the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Palestine, arguing that the genocide case against Israel is “not helpful” in achieving a cease-fire.

“We respect the role and independence of the ICJ. However we have stated that we have considerable concerns about this case, which is not helpful in the goal of achieving a sustainable ceasefire,” the country’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

Reiterating that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas in line with international humanitarian law, the office said: “Our view is that Israel’s actions in Gaza cannot be described as a genocide, which is why we thought South Africa’s decision to bring the case was wrong and provocative.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı, Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

New Arab: Israeli plan to reduce area of Gaza strip

leila yazdani

Doha News: CIA chief to discuss possible new Gaza deal with Qatari-Egyptian officials in Europe

leila yazdani

Al-Mayadeen: UNSC to meet after ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

leila yazdani

UN: Cold-rainy weather risks making the war-torn Gaza completely uninhabitable

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 12,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer amid Israeli restrictions

leila yazdani

UN’s Spokesperson: Guterres promptly to transmit notice of ICJ’s provisional measures to UNSC

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.