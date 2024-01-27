Sources: USA-UK still see Gaza genocide charges unfounded

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Israeli occupation had the “right” to take measures under international law to prevent October 7 from repeating, the United States-UK said.

The United States stated on Friday (26 Jan. 2024) that the International Court of Justice’s verdict on Gaza was consistent with Washington’s assessment that “Israel” had the right to take measures under international law to prevent October 7 from repeating itself, Reuters reported.

A State Department spokesperson reiterated that the USA still believes the genocide claims brought against “Israel” are “unfounded.”

UK: Genocide case ‘not helpful

The UK on Saturday gave a lukewarm response to the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Palestine, arguing that the genocide case against Israel is “not helpful” in achieving a cease-fire.

“We respect the role and independence of the ICJ. However we have stated that we have considerable concerns about this case, which is not helpful in the goal of achieving a sustainable ceasefire,” the country’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

Reiterating that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas in line with international humanitarian law, the office said: “Our view is that Israel’s actions in Gaza cannot be described as a genocide, which is why we thought South Africa’s decision to bring the case was wrong and provocative.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı, Al Mayadeen

