Study: Predict your next migraine attack with these two things

Shafaqna Science- According to a study published in the Journal of Neurology, as reported by CNN, there are two factors that can predict the occurrence of a migraine: changes in sleep quality and energy levels, The News reported.

Dr Kathleen Merikangas, lead researcher of the study, said, “The major finding from this study was that changes in sleep quality and energy on the prior day were related to an incident headache the next day.”

A study conducted in February 2018 found that chronic migraine is the leading cause of disability in people under the age of 50.

For the study, researchers tracked the behaviour and symptoms of 477 people over a two-week period.

Researchers found that energy levels and sleep quality the day before were crucial indicators of whether a migraine is coming.

