English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

SPA: 4th International Conference on Education in Arab World starts in Jeddah

0

Shafaqna English- The Fourth International Conference on Education in the Arab World Problems and Solutions kicked off today (27 Jan. 2024) at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Jeddah with the enthusiastic involvement of a multitude of academics, of academics, researchers and postgraduate students from Saudi Arabia, Persian Gulf Arab countries and various Arab nations, according to SPA.

The aim of the conference is to thoroughly analyse the current scientific and educational efforts to improve the quality of research, develop and improve up-to-date curricula, apply smart teaching methods, provide efficient student support, explore educational technology, and perfect assessment and evaluation procedures in the field of education.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Messi faces Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

rahman samadreza

Saudis bid to host ‘World Water Forum 2027’ in Riyadh

nafiseh yazdani

SPA: Beach cleaning robot launched by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global

parniani

Jeddah: International Conference on Education in Arab World

nafiseh yazdani

Varzesh-3: Mancini believes Iran is one of 4 candidates for AFC Cup

rahman samadreza

More than 347,000 conversions to Islam in five years according to Saudi’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.