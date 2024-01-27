SPA: 4th International Conference on Education in Arab World starts in Jeddah

Shafaqna English- The Fourth International Conference on Education in the Arab World Problems and Solutions kicked off today (27 Jan. 2024) at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Jeddah with the enthusiastic involvement of a multitude of academics, of academics, researchers and postgraduate students from Saudi Arabia, Persian Gulf Arab countries and various Arab nations, according to SPA.

The aim of the conference is to thoroughly analyse the current scientific and educational efforts to improve the quality of research, develop and improve up-to-date curricula, apply smart teaching methods, provide efficient student support, explore educational technology, and perfect assessment and evaluation procedures in the field of education.

Source: SPA

