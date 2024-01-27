Saudi Tourism launches latest campaign starring Lionel Messi

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Saudi Tourism Authority has launched national tourism brand, ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia,’ has initiated a new global marketing campaign starring Lionel Messi.



Launching across key target markets in Europe, India and China, the “Go Beyond What You Think” campaign is, according to a press release, “anchored on consumer insights, which revealed there are still common misconceptions about the destination,” and invites audiences to “experience the incredible and vibrant cultural transformation taking place across Saudi.”

Those that know Saudi are encouraged to share positive experiences and memories on TikTok and social channels using the bi-lingual hashtags #ShareYourSaudi and #السعودية_بعيونك,.

Source: Arab News

