Egypt: Menkaure Pyramid is undergoing a project to restore

Shafaqna Enghlish- A joint Egyptian-Japanese archaeological mission has launched a project to study and document the granite blocks that make up the outer casing of the Pyramid of Menkaure, the smallest of the three main pyramids of Giza.

The mission is led by Mostafa Waziry, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, and Japanese Egyptologist, Yoshimura Sakuji.

Waziry described the project as the ‘project of the century’.

“This project is Egypt’s gift to the world,” he said.

He noted that studying and documenting the outer casing of King Menkaure’s pyramid coincides with the expected inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum later this year.

Source: Egyptian Gazette

www.shafaqna.com