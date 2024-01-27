ABC News: Muslims-Jews in Bosnia call for peace and dialogue

Shafaqna Enghlish- Muslims and Jews in Bosnia observe Holocaust Remembrance Day and call for peace and dialogue amid the Israel war in Gaza.

The event on Saturday underscored the message that the two communities share the experience of persecution and must stay united in their commitment to peace.

“Bosnian Muslims and Bosnian Jews are one body, our ties are intricate, forged in hard times and times of prosperity and interaction,” said Husein Kavazović, the head of Bosnia’s Islamic Community, in his address to a group of survivors and descendants of victims of the Holocaust and the Srebrenica genocide who took part in the commemoration.

