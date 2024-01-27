Cairo: Int’l book fair displays Qurans, Religious Books in Braille

Shafaqna English-The 55th edition of the Cairo International Book Fair displays copies of the Holy Quran and religious books in braille .

The Mazaya Society for the visually-impaired has presented the books in 4 pavilions, according to Youm7 website.

It aims to raise awareness among the public about the activities and measures taken for promoting the teaching of the Quran and religious sciences to the visually-impaired.

The books in braille are on different subjects such as Quran interpretations, Seerah of divine prophets, women’s rights and works by Egypt’s Quranic scholars in which they have refuted atheists’ views.

Source:IQNA