How to save your children from online harassment

Photographs of children in school uniforms make it very easy for criminals to obtain and then use them to blackmail the children or their parents. So never write children’s school address, phone numbers, house and shop address etc. on any social media site, even many people upload the result card of children on Facebook etc., which is Nothing but stupidity.

Always make sure to use the strongest passwords for your social media accounts, not just the kids. They should include numbers, letters, and different signs so that these passwords are difficult to hack and keep you and your children’s social media accounts safe. Look for websites for children that are age-appropriate and do not contain objectionable content.

Those websites are virus safe and do not expose the child to any kind of harassment and you do not have to do anything in front of the children. Your children should only be allowed to communicate with people they know. Check from time to time who the children are chatting with and what they are talking about. Or what kind of messages or chats they receive. In this way, by monitoring the activities of children, they can be protected from online harassment. Before teaching kids online etiquette, it’s important to be aware of respectful ways to communicate online.

You know what kind of emotion or reaction to express in which situation. Children are usually very emotional, they can get angry with any comment on any post and even write a harsh reply. Strangers take advantage of children’s anger and emotionality and can cause problems for the child. An effort should be made to teach children patience and ethics and it is not necessary to comment on every comment or post, often commenting only prolongs the discussion, so explain to children how they should behave in such situations.

The addressee is to be ignored so that they do not receive any threats. Sometimes you don’t know what kind of environment someone on your list belongs to or they might misuse the information you give them. So avoid sharing personal photos and personal information as much as possible. In case of online harassment, one should immediately approach the cyber crime cell and protect oneself instead of taking any action on one’s own.

Last but not least, limit screen time for children. Report any suspicious activity on a child’s account immediately. Children are strictly prohibited from sharing or clicking on any link.

Caution in social media life is the only thing that can protect us and our children from harassment. Very little is good and mostly dangerous in this fake world, so it is important to be careful.

