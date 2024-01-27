Adana Demirspor sign Milad Mohammadi

SHAFAQNA- Adana Demirspor has declared that they will finalize the acquisition of Iranian left back Milad Mohammadi, reported by Tasnim.

Adana Demirspor is said to have successfully finalized a deal with Mohammadi that spans a period of 2.5 years.

The Turkish club made an official announcement about its new transfer through a post on its social media platform.

On the official account of this club, they posted, “Our club has reached a 2.5-year agreement with Iranian National Team player Milad Mohammadi, who previously played for Terek Grozny, KAA Gent and AEK Athens.”

