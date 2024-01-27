English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Adana Demirspor sign Milad Mohammadi

0

SHAFAQNA- Adana Demirspor has declared that they will finalize the acquisition of Iranian left back Milad Mohammadi, reported by Tasnim.

Adana Demirspor is said to have successfully finalized a deal with Mohammadi that spans a period of 2.5 years.

The Turkish club made an official announcement about its new transfer through a post on its social media platform.

On the official account of this club, they posted, “Our club has reached a 2.5-year agreement with Iranian National Team player Milad Mohammadi, who previously played for Terek Grozny, KAA Gent and AEK Athens.”

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Russian FM held talks with counterparts from Iran-Turkiye-Lebanon

leila yazdani

Türkiye: Mosque with glass dome and bird-friendly Minaret [photos]

parniani

14.9% increase in flights into Turkish airspace

nafiseh yazdani

Türkiye plans to send 4th ship to Gaza with over 2,300 tons of aid

parniani

Türkiye hails South Africa’s decision to take Israel to international court

parniani

Türkiye arrests 33 alleged Israeli spies

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.