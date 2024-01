SHAFAQNA- According to Mehr News agency, Iranian athlete Farzaneh Fasihi secured a third-place finish, earning a bronze medal at the Astana Indoor Meet for Amin Tuyakov Prizes on Saturday.

She secured the third spot, clocking 7.23 seconds, in the women s 60 meters as reported by Tehran Times.

Anthonique Strachan, a Bahamian athlete, clinched the gold medal, clocking in at 7.21 seconds, while Magdalena Stefanowicz from Poland claimed the silver medal with a time of 7.22 seconds.

Source: Mehr News

