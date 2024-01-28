Golshadnezhad reaches the finals of the 1-Premier League in Paris

SHAFAQNA- Atousa Golshadnezhad from Iran has successfully progressed to the final round of the Karate 1-Premier League Paris, reported by Tasnim.

She began the Female Kumite -61Kg tournament by defeating Greek athlete Chrysopoulou Konstantina with a score of 3-1. Additionally, she secured a convincing victory over UAE’s Sarah Al Ameri with a score of 4-0, Ukraine’s Viktoriya Vashchyshyn with a score of 3-0, Tunisia’s Wafa Mahjoub with a score of 2-0, and Ukraine’s Oleksandra Sholokhova with a score of 3-0.

In the final, she will face Ukraine’s Anita Sergoina.

Source: Tasnim

