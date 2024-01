SHAFAQNA- According to Tasnim, In the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation has officially designated Alireza Faghani as the referee for the Iraq versus Jordan match.

This crucial game of the knockout round will take place on Monday at Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan.

The opening match between Qatar and Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium was officiated by the highly skilled Iranian. The host team triumphed with a 3-0 victory in that game.

Source: Tasnim

