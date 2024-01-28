Seven draw for Maghsoodloo in Tata Steel 2024

SHAFAQNA- As reported by Varzesh-3 and quoting ISNA, the twelfth round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2024 witnessed a match between Parham Maghsoodloo, Iran’s top player, and Donchenko, the German chess player, which ended in a draw.

Maghsoodloo, with a rating of 2740 in this competition, achieved a draw against his opponent, who had a rating of 2643.

In these competitions, Maghsoodloo has reached 7 draws, 4 losses, and 1 win, placing in the eleventh position with 4.5 points. Maghsoodloo, who has not been able to showcase his good performance in this competition, has lost about 20 live rating points by the end of the twelfth round of these competitions.

Source: Varzesh-3

