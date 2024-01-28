Azimi is Iran’s only finalist in Yarygin wrestling tournament is Azimi

SHAFAQNA- According to Fars News Agency, during today’s Yarygin wrestling tournament, the outcome in the 65 kilogram category was that Ali Khormdel did not win a medal, while Mohammad Mobin Azimi successfully made it to the final round in the 92-kilogram category.

In the 92-kilogram category, Mohammad Mobin Azimi won in the quarterfinals against Azamat Zakuev from Russia with a score of 8-6. Azimi then advanced to the final by defeating Shamil Imam Gadzhialiyev from Russia 9-0 in the semifinals.

He will face Magomed Kurbanov for the gold medal.

Adel Panahian, Ali Savadkouhi, Abolfazl Babaloo, and Arian Sajjadi were eliminated from the competition in earlier rounds.

