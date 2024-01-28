UN special rapporteur: Decision to defund UNRWA likely violation of obligations under Genocide Convention

Shafaqna Enghlish-The UN special rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese said that decision to defund UNRWA likely violation of ‘obligations under Genocide Convention.’



“The day after International Criminal Court (ICJ) concluded that Israel is plausibly committing Genocide in Gaza, some states decided to defund UN Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA,) collectively punishing millions of Palestinians at the most critical time, and most likely violating their obligations under the Genocide Convention,” Francesca Albanese wrote on X.

Lazzarini: Palestinians in Gaza did not need this additional collective punishment

“Palestinians in Gaza did not need this additional collective punishment,” Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, said on X. “This stains all of us.”

Lazzarini said the decision by the nine countries threatened its humanitarian work across the region, especially in Gaza.

More countries pause funds for UN Palestinian agency

Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland on Saturday joined the United States, Australia and Canada in pausing funding to the aid agency, a critical source of support for people in Gaza, after the allegations by Israel.

Israel urges more countries to cut financial support to UN agency

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz urged more countries on Saturday to stop funding the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) following allegations of involvement by employees in the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

Israel: UN refugee agency for Palestinians must go

Encouraging more donor suspensions, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz says UNRWA should be replaced once fighting in Gaza dies down.

“In Gaza’s rebuilding, UNRWA must be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development,” Katz said on X.

Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, asked about Katz’s remarks, said: “We are not responding to rhetoric. UNRWA overall had had a strong record, which we have repeatedly underscored.”

The agency, which has 13,000 employees in Gaza is the main organisation aiding Gaza’s population during the humanitarian disaster caused by Israel’s invasion.

UNRWA was set up to help refugees of the 1948 war at Israel’s founding and provides education, health and aid services to Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. It helps about two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million population and plays a pivotal aid role.

Source: AL Jazeera, Anadolu Ajansı, Reuters

www.shafaqna.com