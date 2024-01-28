Biden is not going to be able to regain trust of American Muslim community

Shafaqna Enghlish- American Muslims voters stress the scale of the carnage in Gaza and Joe Biden’s uncompromising role in it makes it difficult – if not impossible – to support the 81-year-old president again. Biden is not going to be able to regain the trust of the Arab-American community.

Arab Americans in Dearborn and other Michigan cities could play an outsized role in the US presidential elections, where the system is based on winning individual states.

In recent election cycles, presidential candidates, particularly Democrats, started acknowledging the importance of the Arab vote: running ads in Arabic, meeting with community advocates and addressing Arab Americans’ specific concerns.

Muslim American support for Biden plummeted to 17%

In 2020, Biden released a platform for Arab-American communities, promising to recognise the equality of Palestinians and Israelis and protect civil rights at home. He also sent his wife Jill Biden and running mate Kamala Harris to Dearborn to reach out to the Arab community there. But as we head to the 2024 elections in November, which will likely be a rematch between Biden and Trump, Biden’s popularity among Arab Americans is tanking.

An Arab American Institute poll in October showed Arab American support for Biden plummeted to 17 percent after the war and some activists suspect that it may have sunken even further since then.

Biden should be concerned about the lack of Muslim support

Biden has not been able to ignore the discord within his own party as he attempts to turn the page to a general election campaign, as cries of “Genocide Joe” and “ceasefire now” follow him around the campaign trail.

Democratic strategist Adrian Hemond said the president should be concerned about the lack of support he is getting among these communities, particularly in Michigan, which is home to more than 200,000 Muslim American voters.

Silence from r Muslim leaders on president’s 2024 reelection

The silence from Rashida Tlaib and other Muslim leaders on the president’s 2024 reelection bid is speaking volumes as Biden continues to back Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Tlaib accused the president in November of supporting a Palestinian “genocide,” straining her relationship with Biden. Her office declined multiple requests for comment on whether she would support the president in his reelection bid.

The distance between Tlaib and the White House is reflective of the work Biden must do to repair the relationship with a key part of his coalition.

Local Muslim leaders declined invitations to meet with Biden’s campaign manager

The administration appears to be struggling with finding Arab American and Muslim leaders who are willing to even meet with White House officials, and no Muslim or Arab American groups have endorsed Biden’s reelection bid.

But multiple local leaders declined invitations to meet with Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, the city’s first Arab American and Muslim mayor who represents one of the country’s largest Muslim populations, told CNN Friday that he declined the meeting because “this is not a time for electoral politics” and that a conversation about change would be “with policymakers. Not campaign staff.

Many Americans Muslim voters will not support Biden’s reelection

Many Americans Muslim voters who have spoken to CNN say they will not support Biden’s reelection efforts due to his unwavering support of Israel and failure to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. But the problems go beyond that – Democratic strategists who spoke to CNN are warning that the president may struggle to find surrogates willing to take on the task of speaking to key voter groups such as Muslims, Arab Americans and angered progressives.

Biden losing support of Muslim voters in Michigan

Muslim and Arab American leaders in Michigan canceled a meeting with President Joe Biden’s campaign team amid increasing opposition to his administration’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, multiple people told ABC News.

“We’re dumbfounded,” the National Executive Director of The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, Abed Ayoub, told ABC News. “Why does this administration still believe that we’re just going to be willing to meet with them with no movement on their part on our demands? And they’ve been the same demands since October, and nothing’s changed.”

Source: CNN, ABC News, AL Jazeera

