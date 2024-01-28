Lebanese scholar: “Nahj al-Balagha can be constitution of Islamic Ummah”

Shafaqna English- Sheikh Mohammad Al-Zoabi, a member of the Central Council of the Muslim Scholars of Lebanon and head of Da’wah department in the Islamic Unification Movement of this country, said: “Nahj al-Balagha is an enormous philosophical reference and is suitable to be considered as the constitution of the Islamic Ummah.”

In an interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, Sheikh Al-Zoabi stated: When we talk about Imam Ali (pbuh), we are actually talking about the greatest person after Muhammad the Messenger of God in the history of this nation. Imam Ali (pbuh) is a person that God placed his dignity in such a degree to be brought up along Muhammad the Messenger of God.

He added: Imam Ali (pbuh) lived in the house of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) more than in his father’s house, and this causes him to become the carrier of Muhammad’s prophecy after the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and his administer and successor. Imam Ali (pbuh), too, merited the characteristics that God devoted to him. He was rightly the successor of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and Imam Ali (pbuh) was also happy with such forgiveness.

Sheikh al-Zoabi continued: Imam Ali (pbuh) was practical role model of the Quran and a good role model after Muhammad the Messenger of God in establishing justice in all matters. He is the most magnificent human role model who teaches humanity when duty and expediency are in conflict, duty takes precedence and when truth is in conflict with expediency, truth takes precedence.

He continued: “the issue of Imam Ali (pbuh) and his resort to the principles was not a momentary and temporary issue and just a political position. Before being the leader of the Ummah, he was the Imam of the Ummah and the Imamate is greater than the Caliphate, so he guides people toward the divine religion and Sharia, which is a sign of divine satisfaction”.

Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) has several narrations about Imam Ali (pbuh).

By referring that there are many hadiths and sayings from the Holy Prophet (pbuh) about Amir al-Muminin Ali (A.S.), and one of those hadiths is that “I am the city of knowledge and Ali is its gate. Whoever desires to enter the city should enter from the door”, Sheikh al-Zoabi added: legacy of Imam Ali (pbuh) in the sea of knowledge is countless. Nahj al-Balagha is one of them. This book is a literary masterpiece and a great encyclopedia of the sayings, letters, interpretations and traditions of Imam Ali (pbuh) because of its fluency and eloquence.

Nahj al-Balagha can be the constitution of the Islamic nation.

Al-Zoabi pointed out: Nahj al-Balagha is a general guide for humanity since it originates from the book of God Almighty, namely the Holy Quran. Nahj al-Balagha is a great philosophical and historical reference that reveals hidden truths. This book is also a jurisprudential book and a Code of conduct that guides us.

This member of the Central Council of the Lebanese Muslim Scholars Association added: Anyone who understands Nahj al-Balagha is like a person who understands the Holy Quran because this book contains philosophical ideas and religious beliefs and positions leading to Imam Ali (pbuh). We can find out the aspects of Imam’s personality among its sermons.

By referring that Nahj al-Balagha is an integrated piece that is difficult to manipulate, Sheikh al-Zoabi continued: some of its speeches have been narrated directly from Imam Ali (pbuh), but dignity of word and the power of eloquence in most of them is an evidence that this word can only be said by Imam Ali (pbuh).

Sheikh al-Zoabi stated: moreover, Nahj al-Balagha is a historical witness to the events of that period and shows how to exit the path in which the nation deviated in the wrong direction. This book is suitable for the society, individual, interpersonal relations, upbringing children, communities, rulers and establishing justice. And, it reinforces the values of Islam, that its main base is justice and searching the perfect human being. Besides, Nahj al-Balagha can be the foundation and constitution of a nation by means of which they understand the Book of God and the tradition of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH). Through Nahj al-Balagha, it is possible to extract and compile rules for governance and human relations in political, family and social terms.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com