Durand; “hypothetical line or the official border between Afghanistan and Pakistan?” /A Report by Shafaqna Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- Noorullah Noori, Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs under the Taliban regime, said that Afghanistan does not have an “official border” with Pakistan and there is only a “hypothetical line” between the two countries while visiting the Torkham crossing.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan News Agency, in a video published by the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs under the Taliban regime on X, this Taliban official said: “we have the Durand hypothetical line with them (Pakistan). We do not have any official border with them. We do not have a zero point with them. There is only a hypothetical line between us and them.”

By referring to blocking of the Torkham crossing and cases of border conflict between the Taliban and Pakistan forces, he says that sometimes problems arise across this “hypothetical line” that the Taliban tries to solve them.

Since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan, it is the first time that a senior official of this group expressed his views on the historical border dispute with Pakistan officially and publicly.

Pakistani authorities have not yet reacted to the statements of this Taliban official, but adding fuel to this fire has always increased tension between the two countries and caused cold bilateral relations.

