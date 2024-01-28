Al Masirah: Palestine Red Crescent Society: Al-Amal Hospital has run out of oxygen due to the siege of Khan Yunis

SHAFAQNA- The Palestine Red Crescent Society announced today (Sunday) that due to the continued siege, Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis has run out of oxygen.

According to Shafaqna; Al-Masirah wrote: “the Palestine Red Crescent Society emphasized that we warn of the danger of inability of physicians at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis to perform surgical operations due to oxygen depletion.”

The Palestine Red Crescent Society added: “we are coordinating with the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the possibility of safe passage of oxygen cylinders to Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.”

This is while heavy cannonade and shooting continues in the vicinity of Al-Amal Hospital.

Some time ago, Gaza’s Health Ministry demanded the establishment of a safe passage to transfer the wounded from the Nasser Medical Complex to the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Yunis.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com