AL Jazeera: USA-Iraq begin formal talks to end military coalition mission

USA-Iraq begin formal talks

Shafaqna Enghlish- The United States and Iraq have held a first round of talks on the future of US-led military coalition troops in the country, AL Jazeera reported.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as well as top-ranking officials from both the Iraqi armed forces and the US-led coalition met in Baghdad on Saturday.

The joint commission began “the commencement of the first round of bilateral dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America to end the Coalition in Iraq”, Al-Sudani’s office said in a statement.

“Military experts will oversee ending the military mission of the Global Coalition against Daesh [ISIL], a decade after its initiation and after its successful achievement of its mission in partnership with Iraqi security and military forces,” it added

