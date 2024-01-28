English
International Shia News Agency
Palinfo: Israel conducts extensive arrest campaigns in West Bank

extensive arrest campaigns

Shafaqna Enghlish- Israel forces launched wide-scale raid and arrest campaigns in various areas of the West Bank.

In the same context, Israeli occupation forces stormed several towns west of Ramallah, including Beit Awwar Al-Tahta, Khirbet Al-Masbah, and Beit Liqya, and raided several houses of citizens.

The sources mentioned that clashes erupted between the youth and the occupation forces in the streets of the town, during which the soldiers randomly fired live ammunition, sound grenades, and tear gas.

Settlers attack Palestinian family in West Bank village of Kisan

A horde of extremist Jewish settlers attacked on Saturday the family of as-Sawarka in an attempt to expel them from their land in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Eyewitnesses reported that settlers stormed the tent of Ibrahim as-Sawarka and his family in Wadi Basas area in the east of Kisan village, brutalized them and threatened to assault them again if they remained in the area.

The settlers also tried to steal the family’s agricultural tractor. Ibrahim as-Sawarka had been injured in previous settler attacks as he was trying to defend his property in the village.

Source: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

