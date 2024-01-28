A Kuwaiti newspaper published details of ISIS attempt to attack Shia places of worship

SHAFAQNA- A Kuwaiti newspaper published details related to neutralization of ISIS terrorist operations to attack Shia places of worship and also one of the bases of Kuwait Ministry of Interior.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Jarida wrote: while the Attorney General continued his interrogation of four ISIS-affiliated citizens yesterday, judicial sources told Al-Jarida: “in a letter to the government security service, the prosecutor has issued the order to complete their investigations in this case.”

This newspaper also wrote: during interrogations, one of the defendants has confessed that they have been instructed how to make explosives and purchase chemicals to make explosive packages for exploding a base affiliated with the Kuwait Ministry of Interior.

In this regard, Kuwait’s prosecutor’s Office continued its investigation of the case of three Tunisian citizens who were planning a terrorist attack on Shia places of worship in this country, and these people had received orders to plan to explode Shia places of worship and how to make explosives.

