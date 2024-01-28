English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsUS

The News: ‘Sextortion’ fast-growing crime mainly focuses on young people in USA

0

Shafaqna English- A recent study conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) has revealed a growing trend of cybercrime known as financial sextortion in North America and Australia. This criminal activity is primarily carried out by the Yahoo Boys, an unorganised group of cybercriminals based in West Africa. According to CNBC, this cybercrime is becoming increasingly prevalent in these regions, The News reported.

According to the FBI, sextortion is the act of adults coercing children and teenagers to send explicit images through online means.

The perpetrators use intimidation tactics, warning their victims that failure to comply with their demands will result in their explicit images being widely distributed to everyone, including friends and family.

Source: The News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Varzesh-3: Mancini believes Iran is one of 4 candidates for AFC Cup

rahman samadreza

USA: Evening Prayer & Dua Kumayl at IHW on 18 January 2023

nasibeh yazdani

Australia Joins USA-UK Strikes on Yemen

parniani

Iran slams USA’s unequivocal support for Israel

parniani

USA prepares for widening Gaza conflict

parniani

RT: CWD has potential to extend its reach to humans

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.