The News: ‘Sextortion’ fast-growing crime mainly focuses on young people in USA

Shafaqna English- A recent study conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) has revealed a growing trend of cybercrime known as financial sextortion in North America and Australia. This criminal activity is primarily carried out by the Yahoo Boys, an unorganised group of cybercriminals based in West Africa. According to CNBC, this cybercrime is becoming increasingly prevalent in these regions, The News reported.

According to the FBI, sextortion is the act of adults coercing children and teenagers to send explicit images through online means.

The perpetrators use intimidation tactics, warning their victims that failure to comply with their demands will result in their explicit images being widely distributed to everyone, including friends and family.

Source: The News

