Doha News: Qatar-USA ‘committed’ to agreement over Iranian access to unfrozen assets

0
Iranian access to unfrozen assets

Shafaqna Enghlish- Qatar and the United States remain steadfast in upholding the existing agreement regarding Iranian unfrozen assets, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani assured the Iranian foreign minister in a phone conversation.

“Al Thani said his country and the US are committed to the current deal and in line with an agreement between the Central Banks of Iran and Qatar, the agreement is being implemented,” a statement by Iran’s foreign ministry said.

Sheikh Mohammed “also spoke about the way Iran can use its assets in Qatar”, it added.

Source: Doha News

