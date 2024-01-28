English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

SPA: Several intensive processes precede provision of Zamzam water at Prophet’s Mosque + [Photos]

0

Shafaqna English- At the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Zamzam water undergoes an intensive daily process of testing, storage, transport and distribution by a specialised team to ensure that sufficient quantities are available to worshippers and visitors around the clock according to SPA.

Zamzam water is transported daily by tankers from Makkah to the offloading station near the Prophet’s Mosque, where it is stored in special tanks that meet the highest quality and safety standards.

A careful inspection process by specialists then begins to ensure the cleanliness of the water. Workers in the Suqya Administration in the mosque undertake the tasks of filling and distributing the Zamzam water containers in the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards to worshipers and visitors.

Around 80 samples of Zamzam water are analyzed daily through the latest devices and technologies to ensure its safety for worshippers. Various samples are also taken from hard surfaces throughout the Prophet’s Mosque to ensure their cleanliness.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

SPA: Makkah Halal Forum attracts hundreds of international exhibitors

parniani

Medina: The Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque hosted 5.8m worshippers in a week

nasibeh yazdani

Hajj 2023: 180 million bottles of Zamzam water distributed with awareness guiding barcode

asadian

Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque: 400 tons of Zamzam water provided per day during Hajj

asadian

SPA: Facilitating Turkish pilgrims travel process with Makkah Route Initiative

asadian

Madinah: Arrival of first Hajj flight from Indonesia under “Makkah Route” initiative

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.