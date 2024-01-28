SPA: 3rd General Assembly of Digital Cooperation Organisation in Bahrain

Shafaqna English- Bahrain will host the 3rd General Assembly of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO) on 31 January 2024, chaired by Bahrain’s Minister of Transport and Telecommunications and Chairman of the DCO Council Mohammed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, to discuss the organisation’s plans and initiatives to promote digital prosperity, according to a DCO press release quoted by SPA.



According to the announcement, the meeting will be attended by ministers and officials from the 15 DCO member states, as well as DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya. It will also be attended by high-level delegations from partners and observers, as well as representatives of host countries and international organisations. The main purpose of the meeting is to discuss and develop strategic initiatives to strengthen global digital cooperation.

The meeting will also provide insights into the state of the digital economy and strategies for overcoming obstacles to achieving widespread and sustainable progress in this crucial area.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com