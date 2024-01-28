Science Daily: ‘RFD’ an entirely new solution to global water crisis

Shafaqna Science- Researchers at NYU Tandon School of Engineering made a significant advancement in Redox Flow Desalination (RFD), a developing electrochemical method capable of transforming seawater into safe drinking water and simultaneously storing economically viable renewable energy, as reported by Science Daily.

In the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, the NYU Tandon research group, led by Dr Andr Taylor, an expert in chemical and biomolecular engineering and director of DC MUSE (Decarbonising Chemical Manufacturing Using Sustainable Electrification), increased the salt extraction rate of the RFD system by about 20 per cent and reduced its energy requirements by optimising fluid flow rates.

RFD provides numerous advantages.These systems offer a scalable and adaptable method for storing energy, allowing for the effective utilization of intermittent renewable energy sources like solar and wind.

RFD guarantees a fresh approach to address the worldwide water crisis.

Taylor said: “By seamlessly integrating energy storage and desalination, our vision is to create a sustainable and efficient solution that not only meets the growing demand for freshwater but also champions environmental conservation and renewable energy integration.”

Source: Science Daily

