Saudi Arabia permits conducting marriage at 2 holiest sites of Mecca-Medina

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the nikah or marriage contracts can now be conducted at Islam’s two holiest sites – the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina.

According to Gulf News, citing Saudi newspaper Al Watan, the move is part of the Saudi government’s initiative to enrich the experiences of pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques. Observers say the initiative is an opportunity for companies to come up with innovative ideas to organise such events at the holy sites.

Source: Middle East Monitor