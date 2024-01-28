English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia permits conducting marriage at 2 holiest sites of Mecca-Medina

0

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the nikah or marriage contracts can now be conducted at Islam’s two holiest sites – the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina.

According to Gulf News, citing Saudi newspaper Al Watan, the move is part of the Saudi government’s initiative to enrich the experiences of pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques. Observers say the initiative is an opportunity for companies to come up with innovative ideas to organise such events at the holy sites.

Source: Middle East Monitor

Related posts

SPA: 4th International Conference on Education in Arab World starts in Jeddah

parniani

Messi faces Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

rahman samadreza

Saudis bid to host ‘World Water Forum 2027’ in Riyadh

nafiseh yazdani

SPA: Beach cleaning robot launched by Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global

parniani

Jeddah: International Conference on Education in Arab World

nafiseh yazdani

Varzesh-3: Mancini believes Iran is one of 4 candidates for AFC Cup

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.