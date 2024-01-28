Number of tourists coming to Russia projected to soar

Shafaqna Enghlish- The number of tourists coming to Russia may rise significantly in 2024 thanks to the introduction last year of electronic visas, according to Aleksandr Musikhin, the CEO of Intourist and committee head of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

Musikhin told a press conference this week that nearly 430,000 foreign tourists visited Russia from January to September 2023. Organized tourist groups arrived mainly from China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE. Individual tourists came from Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe.

Among the factors driving the growth in foreign tourism in Russia, Musikhin named the electronic visa scheme and the weak ruble, which made pricing for hotels and services more appealing.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com