Pope:Wars are a disaster for peoples

Shafaqna Enghlish- “Wars are a disaster for the peoples and a defeat for humanity,” said Pope Francis at his Angelus address on Sunday.

Focusing on Myanmar, he appealed for the facilitation of humanitarian aid and for pursuing paths of dialogue. “For three years now,” he said, “the cry of pain and the noise of weapons have taken the place of the smile that characterises the people of Myanmar.”

Given this, the Pope said, he joined his voice with that of Burmese Bishops in praying that “the weapons of destruction may be transformed into instruments to grow in humanity and justice.”

While the Pope acknowledged that peace is a journey, he invited all parties involved “to take steps of dialogue and to clothe themselves with understanding,” so that “the land of Myanmar may reach the goal of fraternal reconciliation.”

The Holy Father then turned to the Middle East, focusing on Palestine and Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues.

“And the same in the Middle East, Palestine and Israel, and wherever there is fighting: respect the people!” the Pope appealed, adding, “I always think in a heartfelt way of all the victims, especially civilians, caused by the war in Ukraine.”