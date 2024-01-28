English
Canada’s Anti-Islamophobia envoy warns of chill on speaking out about Gaza-hate crimes

Canada's Anti-Islamophobia envoy

A chill on freedom of speech is deepening the pain Muslims in Canada are already feeling over the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip, Canada’s special representative on combating Islamophobia said.

“There is a lot of silencing,” Amira Elghawaby said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“Many members of Canada’s Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities right now do not feel fully safe to share their views on what’s happening in Gaza.”

Annual data are still being compiled, but police across Canada have been reporting marked increases in the number of crimes targeting Muslims and Jews alike since the conflict erupted in October.

Source: MSN

