British Muslims cycle between holy sites from Mecca to Medina to support Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- A group of Muslim cyclists from across the UK have embarked on a long marathon covering move 550 kilometers between the two holy cities from Mecca to Medina.

The third edition of the Hijrah ride, a flagship partnership between Muntada Aid & H&KCC, runs from 24th Jan to 3rd Feb 2024, Muntada Aid website wrote.

Symbolizing the migration that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) took as he fled persecution in Mecca and travelled to Medina for safety, the ride supports children suffering from various heart conditions, war and poverty.

Due to the devastation and destruction of Gaza, the third edition of Hijrah Ride (Hijrah Ride 1445) will support emergency relief and rebuilding of various Muntada Aid-run projects destroyed in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Source: About Islam

