SHAFAQNA- Iranian wrestler, Mobin Azimi, was the recipient of a silver medal at the 2024 Golden Grand Prix Ivan Yarygin, which took place in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, reported by Tasnim.

Azimi triumphed over Arsen Ali Musalaliev, Gadzhimagomedov, Azamat Zakuev, and Shamil Imam Gadzhialiyev en route to the final.

In the final, he suffered a defeat to Magomed Kurbanov with a score of 7-2.

Source: Tasnim

