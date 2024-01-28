Heydari in Karate 1-Premier League Paris finals

SHAFAQNA- As reported by Tasnim, the Karate 1-Premier League Paris will witness an epic showdown in the Female Kumite -68kg category. The final match will feature the formidable competitors Mobina Heydari from Iran and Thalya Sombe, a local hero from France.

Sombe secured her place in the final round by defeating the favored French Karate star Alizee Agier in a tightly contested game, clinching victory with a score of 1-0. On the flip side, Heydari showcased her superiority by achieving an 8-4 victory over Olympian Silvia Semeraro of Italy in the semifinals.

Heydari beat France’s Melinda Marmot with a score of 3-1, Croatian Sadea Becirovic with a score of 5-1, Indonesian Georgia Zefanya Ceyco with a score of 6-4, and Japan’s Tsubasa Kama with a score of 4-2 to reach the semifinals.

