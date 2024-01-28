Opening of a concrete wall at shared border between Iraq and Syria

Shafaqna English- The Iraqi Minister of Interior, along with the border patrol commander and some security officials, inaugurated a concrete wall at the common border between Iraq and Syria in the Al-Baghouz region.

Middle East News: The Iraqi Minister of Interior, commending the efforts of Iraqi border commanders as the country’s first line of defense, visited several border security points in different areas. According to Al-Furat News, this concrete wall is part of Iraq’s extensive security measures, implemented by the Ministry of Interior to enhance border security, control the Iraq-Syria borders, prevent smuggling operations, and combat terrorist groups like ISIS.

Source: MDeast

http://www.shafaqna .com