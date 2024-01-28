Al-Mandalawi urges unifying Arab and Islamic efforts to deter dangers threatening regions

Shafaqna English– Acting Speaker of Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, urged on Sunday for the consolidation of Arab and Islamic efforts to address the threats facing the region.

Al-Mandalawi met with Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, Vice President of the Supreme Shia Islamic Council in Lebanon, discussing bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them.

The meeting also addressed significant dangers and challenges confronting the Islamic nation, emphasizing the crimes against Palestinians and Gaza, as well as violations against Lebanese sovereignty. The Lebanese official expressed reliance on Iraq to ease tensions in the region, praising Baghdad’s role in fostering unity among Arab and Islamic nations. Additionally, he commended the official stances of the Iraqi Parliament and government regarding the events in Gaza.

Source: INA

