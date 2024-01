SHAFAQNA- According to Mehr News agency, Tajikistan, making their debut in the Asian Cup’s knockout stage, secured a spot in the quarter finals in a thrilling penalty shootout triumph of 5-3 against the United Arab Emirates following a 1-1 draw, on Sunday.

In the previous two Asian Cups, the UAE successfully advanced to the semi-finals. However, this year, their journey was halted by Tajikistan, a team ranked significantly lower, placing over 40 positions beneath them.

Source: Mehr News

